Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i3 Compact Desktop for $499
Dell Technologies · 43 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i3 Compact Desktop
$499 $713
Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro
