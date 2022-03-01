More compact than its predecessor, this model has a more space-efficient design and it's at a savings of $323. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10105 3.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro ( with Windows 11 license included)
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's a cheap option for a desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- It's backed by a 1-year Joy Systems warranty
- Intel Core i5-4590T 2GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $111 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake octa-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCLe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (Windows 11 license included)
That's $261 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD & 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Win 11 Pro license)
It's $614 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w11ph5107
They've also got desks and chairs marked as much as 55% off. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the LG gram Core i5 15.6" Laptop for $699.99 (a low by $450).
- Shipping adds $5.95 or is free with orders over $35; pickup may be available.
Save $188 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Sold by Intelligent Technology Limited INC. via Walmart.
- Intel Celeron J3455 1.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
That's $68 off, and a good way to pick this up without looking to third-party eBay sellers or overseas stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Chuwi via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron J4125 2.0 GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
After the in-cart price drop, this is $222 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen for an Acer Aspire with a 10th-gen i5 CPU. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TC-875-UR12
These servers are marked at least 42% off, with tower servers starting from $719 and rack servers from $1,179. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the PowerEdge T340 Celeron Tower Server for $1,029 ($1,105 off).
Stay productive wherever life takes you. Save up to 46% off over 20 configurations of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Pentium Silver 15.6" Laptop for $299 ($141 off).
That's $514 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (Includes Windows 11 Pro License)
That's $141 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
That's $89 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: MKTNN3510EYZUH
That's $10 under our January mention, $140 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" HD 1366x768 Touch LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: i5406-3661SLV-PUS
That's $491 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 upgrade license)
It's $627 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv153w11p1c8008
Sign In or Register