It's $10 under our October mention, $364 under list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10105 4.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Expires 11/15/2021
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Save $522 with this Black Friday deal that's 42% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
It's a savings of $485. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "LDDTLQ1" to get this price. That's $301 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 27" 1920x1080 display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: smi7700w11h5205
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $1,159.99 (low by $70).
- Pictured is the Refurb HP Elite 8200 Core i5 2.5GHz Tower Desktop for $144.99 ($44 for refurb elsewhere).
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i3 Small Desktop for $449 ($364 off).
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
- Coupon code "SAVE35" coupon takes 35% off the original price of select systems.
That's $924 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $230 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) resolution at 144 Hz (Native with DP1.4)
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI 2.0 ports
- 5 SuperSpeed USB 3.2 ports
- headphone out jack
- Model: S3422DWG
It's $30 under our September mention, $514 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 (720p) anti-glare LED-Backlit Display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
