Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop for $629
Dell Technologies · 24 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop
$629 $1,141
That's a savings of $512 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
