Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop PC for $639
Dell Technologies
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i7 Small Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD
$639 $1,284
free shipping

That's a savings of $645 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.90GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard
Details
