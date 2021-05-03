Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i5 Small Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD for $549
Dell Technologies · 11 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i5 Small Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping

That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
