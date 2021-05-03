Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i5 Small Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD for $549

That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $191 off list price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's the lowest price we could find by $242.
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 1.7GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I5400-3344SLV-PUS
Apply coupon code "2021MAYDEAL1" to save $150 off 10 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "AMDGAMING21" to get this deal. That's $150 off list and the best price we could find.
- 3rd Generation AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHZ 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 802.11AX (2 x 2) WiFi & Bluetooth 5.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90RB0001US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price.
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $271 off the list price.
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save $557 off list price.
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p1c5111
Save on everything you need to make your workstation a well-oiled machine, from laptops powered by 11th-gen. i7 CPUs to enormous curved 38" ultrawide monitors. Coupon codes and gift card offers abound, as noted on the product pages.
Note: Do not oil these machines. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's $430 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 5,400 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $779 off list price.
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
- Model: s007l33102n113us
That's $750 below list.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $59 below our February mention and $87 off list now.
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: nn3505enjuh
Save $162 off the list price.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-gen Intel i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
