Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC for $529

Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC
$529 $956
free shipping

It's $427 under list price.

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Published 1 hr ago
