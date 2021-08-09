Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC for $529

It's $427 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurb items are backed by a 100-day warranty.
- Intel Core i3-4130 Haswell 3.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 7 Professional OS
Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: dell-optiplex-5050-sff-000022
Apply coupon code "STUDENT200" for a savings of $320 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on almost 30 laptops and desktops, with prices starting from $281. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- Add to cart to see the price drops.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 14 5000 11th-Gen. i5 14" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $588.72 ($154 off).
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron J4105 1.5GHz quad-core CPU
- M.2 SSD slot
- 2 DDR4 RAM slots
- Model: GB-BLCE-4105
- UPC: 889523012505
That's $200 under the lowest price we could find for a desktop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11700F 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD +1TB HDD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU graphics card
- Model: G15CE-B9
Apply coupon code "5GAMER2021" to get $165 off, $65 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best we've seen. (It costs $850 for the GPU alone elsewhere.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 2TB 7,200rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 33P24AA#ABA
Save on select laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $739 ($545 off).
That's $10 under our June mention, $490 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv5890w10pcml02b5
That's $620 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11300H Tiger Lake 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best deal we could find by $14. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: E2720HS
Save on 16 models of monitors, with a savings of up to $585. Shop Now at Dell Home
- Pictured is the Dell 24" 1080p LED Monitor for $139.99 ($80 off).
It's a savings of $369 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
Save $197 off list price.
Update: The price dropped to $342.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (S mode)
