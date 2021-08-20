Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC for $519
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC
$519 $956
free shipping

That's a savings of $437 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • Expires 8/23/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
