Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC for $499
Dell Technologies · 28 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC
$499 $956
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $457 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
  Published 28 min ago
