- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
- Model: smv5890w11ph0097
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (w/ Windows 11 Pro license)
Choose from 30 desktop models, including Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS builds.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i3 Desktop for $409 ($404 off).
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro License)
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i 11th-Gen. i7 14" Laptop fir $999.99 (low by $230).
Upgrade the home computer with deals on a range of Vostro, Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS desktops in an array of builds and form factors. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen i5 Desktop PC for $399. ($414 off)
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
Save on items from Dell, Bose, Xerox, Epson, and more. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DNI Multifunction Color Laser Printer for $629 ($20 off list).
It's the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- Model: C1422H
That's a savings of $141 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Pro)
Save on a selection of Dell desktops and laptops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select items are further discounted by coupon codes that you'll find on the product pages.
That's a savings of $964 off list and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX350 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
- Model: cav135w10p2c1129tmpbfdb
That is a savings of $571, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LED backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $85 less than you'd pay direct from Dell.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- USB-C & 2 HDMI inputs
- USB 3.2 Type-A port
- Model: S2722QC
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
