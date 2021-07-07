Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC for $399
New
Dell Technologies · 25 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen. i5 Small Desktop PC
$399 $649
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BFiJDT2" to save $528 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BFiJDT2"
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register