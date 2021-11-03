That's a savings of $364 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10105 3.7GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $240 under our mention from two weeks ago and a $261 savings off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows Pro 11 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w11ph3707
Apply coupon code "BFDTLQ2" to get $60 under our mention from last week and save $550 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro and a free Windows 11 Pro upgrade
- DVD/RW drive
It's a savings of $485. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-10505 3.2GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Apply coupon code "LDDTLQ1" to get this price. That's $301 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 27" 1920x1080 display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: smi7700w11h5205
Shop over 350 refurbished desktops from $197 and laptops from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Ivy Bridge i5 Desktop PC for $257.99 ($32 less than refurb elsewhere).
Take up to 45% off a range of desktops. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $569 ($458 off).
Shop a range of discounted desktop models at up to 45% off. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3681 10th-Gen i3 Small Desktop for $449 ($364 off).
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
Save on over 20 builds (including two that require coupon codes, as noted on the sale page) – they're marked at least $141 off and as much as $1,235 off their list price. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 10th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $579 ($231 off).
Save on a range of laptops and desktops for your home or office. Many builds are discounted by 35% by coupon "SAVE35" (eligible items are marked.) Otherwise, the discounts are reflected in the prices on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
Save on a range of servers from $599. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell PowerEdge T150 10th-Gen G6405T Tower Server for $615 ($510 off).
That's $607 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Intel Iris Xe graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3007so
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $244 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
That's a savings of $191 off list price and a $50 drop from last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (includes Windows 11 upgrade)
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- 1500R curvature
- 165Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- height- and tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: S2722DGM
Sign In or Register