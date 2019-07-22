New
Dell Vostro 3670 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core PC
$619 $1,141
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $619 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention, $522 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this build. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 7/22/2019
