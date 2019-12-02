Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell Vostro 3670 Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC
$399 $927
free shipping

It's $100 under last month's mention and by far the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
