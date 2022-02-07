It's $627 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $431 off list, and at least $100 less than we could find for a laptop with similar specs elsewhere. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10500H 2.5GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 11 Home
It's $764 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel i5-11320H Tiger Lake 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (with Windows 11 Pro upgrade license)
- Model: smv155w11p1c5112c
That's $620 off list and the lowest price we could fnd. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11320H 3.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Pro
It's $210 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
Save on laptops, monitors, mice, and more – many items have coupon codes listed alongside their price, which you'll need to apply. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Coupon code "EXTRA5" may take an extra 5% off any item that doesn't already require a specific coupon.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 11th-Gen i5 15.6" Touch Laptop for $679.99 after code "IDEA5DEAL2" ($170 off).
Find a deal on a new laptop for your home, office, or student. Prices start at $179. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the HP Envy X360 11th-Gen. i7 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for $899.99 ($140 off).
Save on three builds of this early-2015 release, in Grade A or Scratch & Dent condition. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day 203 Trading warranty applies.
- Pictured is the Scratch & Dent Refurb 4GB RAM / 256GB SSD model for $309.99 (refurb low by $20).
Shop and save on desktops, laptops, and accessories. Shop Now at CyberPowerPC
- Pictured is the CyberPowerPC 12th-Gen. Intel Core i9-12900K Gaming Desktop for $2895 ($500 off).
It's $101 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro (includes Windows 11 Pro license)
That's $150 less than Dell's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dell via eBay.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: MKTNN3511EZWHH
That's a savings of $200 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 11
- Model: BBY-D8XVHFX
