Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $779

- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) HD LED-backlit touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Excludes clearance items.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Dell refurbished items receive a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Shipping is free over $25 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 10th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $699.99 ($180 off).
- 10th-generation Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ph7057
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cto8940w10prkl2h
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4014
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: gd5090g520saff416
- 27" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 4ms response time
- Model: S2721HN
