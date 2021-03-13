Save $577 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake 2.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX330 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save $357 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we've seen & a savings of $260. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $51 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Gold 5405U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "45LAPTOP5470" to save an extra 45% off 35 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Use coupon "MARCH30DEAL" to cut an extra 30% off any other item.
- Not valid on clearance items.
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: R564JA-UH51T
- UPC: 192876825006
Apply coupon code "45LAPTOP5480" to get an extra 45% off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Use coupon "MARCH30DEAL" to cut an extra 30% off any other item.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on over 200 laptops, with prices starting as low as $558. Many prices drop via the coupon code noted on the product page. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Tiger Lake i3 15.6" Laptop for $599.99 after coupon code "THINKDEAL" ($900 off list).
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2033
It's $627 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p2c511tp
It's $779 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- functions as tablet or laptop
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to save $161 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 QHD+ IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "DTXPSAFF39" and save $550 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE17" to save $112 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "SAVE17" to drop the price and save $202. Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "2021MARDEAL2" to save $200 off select laptops priced $499 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Sign In or Register