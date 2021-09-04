Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop for $729
New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$729 $1,356
free shipping

It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Top Tech Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register