Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop for $729

It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a total savings of $671. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $91 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p1c3006
Apply code "LDNBLQ1" to save $521 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Use coupon code "LABORDAY40" to save sitewide on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Take up to half off laptops, desktops, servers, and accessories. Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes, which you'll find on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 7550 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU for $1,289 ($1,593 off).
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes (you'll find them on the product pages).
Coupon code "LDDTLQ4" cuts it to $411 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save at least $400 and as much as $2,568 on a range of high-powered laptops and desktops, with deals starting from $919. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 5550 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 4K Workstation w/ 4GB GPU for $1,499 ($1,848 off).
Get this price via coupon code "VOSTRO40" and save $611 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $968. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
It's marked at 45% off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
