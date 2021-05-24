Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD for $699
New
Dell Technologies · 31 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$699 $1,284
free shipping

That's the best we've seen since Black Friday, a $100 drop since last month, and $585 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register