Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $629
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop
$629 $1,113
That's a savings of $484 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
