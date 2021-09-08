Apply coupon code "LDNBLQ9" to save $428 off list, making it $30 under last month's mention, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "LDNBLQ8" and save $691 off list.
Update: The price is still $779, but the code is no longer required. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $20 under last week's mention, $627 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Get this price via coupon code "LDNBLQ6". That's $50 under last week's mention and $141 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $968. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
Save up to $900 on a selection of laptops from Alienware, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models with prices starting from
$119 $129. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Lenovo Chromebook 3 AMD A6 11" Laptop for
$119$129 (low by $50$40).
Apply coupon code "SAVE45PREC7510" to save an extra 45% off a range of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Excludes clearance.
Coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL1" takes $500 off several laptop models with a wide range of specs. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell Precision 7520 Skylake i7 15.6" Laptop for $719 after coupon ($500 off).
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies on all Dell refurbished systems.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That's a savings of $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- Available in Natural Silver or Snowflake White.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save on nearly 20 configurations. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes (you'll find them on the product pages).
Take up to half off laptops, desktops, servers, and accessories. Select builds are further discounted by coupon codes, which you'll find on the product pages. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5510 11th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop for $929 ($541 off)
That's a $20 drop since July, $562 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $469 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
Apply coupon code "PW380DS50" to take $20 off and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- compatible with Latitude E Series Laptops with a docking connector
- Model: PW380
Get this price via coupon code "VOSTRO40" and save $611 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $478 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Get this price via coupon code "LDDTLQ8" and save $211 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Sign In or Register