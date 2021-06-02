Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $499
Dell Technologies · 54 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop
$499 $884
free shipping

It's $385 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
