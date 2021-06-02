Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $499

It's $385 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
Published 54 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $340 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10300H 2.50GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SummerLT2" to save $91 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
Save on discounted laptops, desktops, accessories, and more. Plus, select items qualify for extra discounts via the coupon codes noted on the product pages. Take an extra 5% off items without their own code with coupon "EXTRAFIVE". Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5 10th-Gen. i7 14" 4K Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,559.60 via code "THINKMEM21" ($2,339 off).
Apply code "HP21MD5" to save a total of $193 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's the lowest price we could find today by $59. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver or Space Gray.
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYD82LL/A
Coupon code "SummerLT9" drops it to $241 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 12GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi155w10p2c5003
That's the best we've seen since Black Friday, a $100 drop since last month, and $585 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 with 2GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT3 " to take $500 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SUMMERVDT1" to drop it to $299. That's a $50 drop since our last mention, a total savings of $414 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day uptstore warranty applies.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi card
- cables
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
It's $110 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128G SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
That's $180 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
