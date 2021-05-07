Dell Vostro 3500 11th-Gen. i3 15.6" Laptop for $499

Save $385 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $750 below list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 InfinityEdge touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $59 below our February mention and $87 off list now. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64 bit
- Model: nn3505enjuh
Enjoy savings of $77 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128G SSD
- Windows 10 Home S mode 64-bit
That's a savings of $348 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz octa-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- AMD Radeon RX 5600M 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "YOGA50" to cut the prices by half for these laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Yoga C940 i5 14" 2-in-1 Laptop for $749.99 after coupon ($500 off).
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
Save on 10 configurations. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Acer Nitro 5 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop for $999 (low by $100).
That's a savings of $418 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE35" to get this deal on regular price rugged laptops and tablets. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 5420 i3 Kaby Lake 1080p 14" Rugged Laptop for $1,298.70 after coupon ($699 off).
That's $535 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $20 below our mention from April and a savings today of $448. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3004
Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $191 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, & 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $728 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" UHD+ 3840x2400 WLED touch display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
It's a savings of $814 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11370H 3.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 17.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
