Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3471 Coffee Lake Core i3 SFF Desktop
$449 $784
free shipping

That's $335 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 9th Gen Intel Core i3-9100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
  • Model: smv3471w10ph302r3
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
