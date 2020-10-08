It's $20 under our mention from three days ago and $468 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-gen Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
It's $20 under our mention from last week, $564 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's a savings of $620 off the list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $352.93. Buy Now
- 1 year limited warranty provided by distributor.
- 6th-Gen. Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Window 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $438 under list and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $459. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph113r5
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
It's $209 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Ryzen A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Save on a variety of Lenovo computers, including ThinkCentres, IdeaCentres, and Legion towers. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "BT4BEELINK" for a savings of $43, which puts it a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Atom X5-Z8500 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10
It's a savings of $680 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 graphics
- Model: cav145w10p2c4109
It's $607 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $492 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav145w10p1c4106
It's $40 under our mention from April and the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-9100T 3.1GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3070mffus
Coupon code "4421020" cuts it to $120 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5 2.40GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB SSD
- 14" LCD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Thanks to the gift card, that's a $100 drop since yesterday, and the best deal we could find now by $120. Buy Now at Dell Home
- You'll get a $100 Dell gift card via email within 20 days of ship date.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C inputs
- 4 USB 3.0 downstream ports
- Model: U2719D
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: S2721QS
That's a savings of $80 off list price.
Update: The price has increased to $239.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive sync w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI & DisplayPort inputs
- Model: S2721D
