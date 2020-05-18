Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 10 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3471 9th-Gen i5 6-Core Small Desktop PC w/ 256GB SSD
$549 $999
free shipping

That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, $450 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
