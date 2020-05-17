Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 36 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3471 8th-Gen. Coffee Lake i3 Small Desktop
$389 $713
free shipping

That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core 8th-Gen. i3-8100 Coffee Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
