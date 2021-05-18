Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $579
Dell Technologies · 24 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop
$579 $1,027
Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro
