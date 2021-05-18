Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $579

Save $448 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $716 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.4" 3840x2400 UHD+ LCD touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "STUDENT100" to save $250 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10200H 2.4GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $213 off list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a new XPS laptop with these features.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
That's $31 less than a refurbished model elsewhere (this is new). Buy Now at Walmart
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $90.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
That's $427 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1B 7,200 rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Apply coupon code "SAVE35" to get this deal on regular price rugged laptops and tablets. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Latitude 5420 i3 Kaby Lake 1080p 14" Rugged Laptop for $1,298.70 after coupon ($699 off).
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1125
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9Ghz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save 45% on various desktops & laptops via different coupons:
- Exclusions apply, including clearance.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get $187 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11700 2.5GHz Rocket Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $121 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake 4-core CPU
- 17" 2560x1600 touch display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $531 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tp
