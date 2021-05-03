Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen i5 1080p 14" Laptop for $569
Dell Technologies · 11 hrs ago
Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen i5 1080p 14" Laptop
$569 $999
free shipping

That's $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB 5,400 rpm HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
