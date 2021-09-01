Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 1080p 14" Laptop for $549
Dell Technologies · 44 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 1080p 14" Laptop
$549 $1,027
free shipping

Apply code "LDNBLQ1" to save $521 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "LDNBLQ1"
