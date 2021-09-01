Dell Vostro 3400 11th-Gen. i5 1080p 14" Laptop for $549

Apply code "LDNBLQ1" to save $521 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.40GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 5400 RPM hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a total savings of $671. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $764 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11370H 3.3GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav135w10p1c3006
It's $607 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a $41 savings. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "GEARUP2LEARN18" ($150 off).
Save on 17 models from Acer, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Razer Blade 15 RZ09-03304E42-R3U1 i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD for $1,899 ($200 low).
Apply coupon code "HP21LDS5" to take $180 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for free.
- Available in Natural Silver or Snow Flake White.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Save $150 off the list price to get the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy", and then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
Take up to more than half off over 20 laptops, desktops, and servers. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 7550 10th-Gen i7 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU for $1,289 ($1,593 off).
Save at least $400 and as much as $2,568 on a range of high-powered laptops and desktops, with deals starting from $919. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Precision 5550 10th-Gen. i7 15.6" 4K Workstation w/ 4GB GPU for $1,499 ($1,848 off).
Save on Vostro, XPS, Inspiron, and Optiplex models, with deals starting from $569 (outside of one $399 exception). Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 5890 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop PC for $679 ($562 off).
Save on a range of builds and configurations. Plus, apply coupon code "SERVER250" for more savings on three models. (Eligible builds show the coupon code on the product pages.) Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell EMC PowerEdge R450 Rack Server for $2,289 after coupon ($250 off).
That's a great price on a brand name desktop with a quad-core CPU. Buy Now at Staples
- A 90-day Staples warranty applies.
- Intel Core i7-3770 3.4GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00030579
Get this price via coupon code "VOSTRO40" and save $611 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE12" to take $1,050 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i9-11900H 2.5GHz Tiger Lake 8-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD+ 1920x1200 LCD display
- 16GB RAM; 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's a savings of $968. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro
Sign In or Register