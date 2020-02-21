Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Vostro 3000 Comet Lake i5 15.6" Laptop
$599 $1,041
free shipping

That's $442 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Comet Lake Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
