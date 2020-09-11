Apply coupon code "LDDT379" to get this Doorbuster deal. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "50OFF699" to get this deal. That's $29 under last week's mention, $214 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200 rpm HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "LDDT619" drops it to $422 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Coffee Lake Core i5-9500T 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s019o3070mffus
Apply coupon code "LDAYDT699 " to get this price. That's $211 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on 17 different configurations - including desktops, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and servers - with prices starting at $539 after savings. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's $170 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB graphics
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Use coupon code "LDLT549" to take $492 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503b
Apply coupon code "LDLT999" to get this deal. That's $100 under our July mention and $1,000 off list. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare LED display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv157w10pc1004
It's under $100 list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Save on a variety of 8th- and 10th-Generation Intel i7 laptops from Dell, including 2-in-1's, touchscreens, and their premium XPS line, with prices starting from $630. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot! warranty applies.
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th gen. Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows Home 10 64-bit
That's $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB Ram and 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register