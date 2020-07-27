New
Dell Technologies · 11 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake i7 Desktop
$669 $1,213
free shipping

It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register