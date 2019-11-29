Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC w/ 8GB RAM
$379 $785
free shipping

It's $92 under our June mention and the best we've seen. (It's also $10 cheaper than the price we saw a few days ago for the same system with half the RAM.) Buy Now at Dell Small Business

  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
