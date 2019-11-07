New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC
$389 $713
free shipping

That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $324 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i3-9100 3.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Dell Small Business
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register