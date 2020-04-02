Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 49 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop PC
$509 $559
free shipping

That's $418 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Use code "SAVE50" to get this discount.
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
