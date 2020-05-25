Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Technologies · 32 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 Coffee Lake Core i5 Desktop PC
$449 $509
free shipping

It's $60 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen for this model after applying coupon code "SUMMER449". Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB hard drive
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "SUMMER449"
  • Expires 5/25/2020
    Published 32 min ago
