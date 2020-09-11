Apply coupon code "LDDT499" to save. That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core 9th-gen. i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Knock $10 off via coupon code "8194820". That's $193 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at UntilGone
- a 30-day warranty applies.
- Intel i5 quad core 3.2GHz processor
- 16GB RAM & 2TB HDD
- DVD ROM
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- keyboard & mouse
That's $130 off list for this newly released desktop and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply code "2020SEPTDEAL2" to save an extra $100 on Dell Optiplex desktops priced $399 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Coupon code "50OFF699" drops it to $322 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM 256GB SSD & 1TB hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on 17 different configurations - including desktops, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and servers - with prices starting at $539 after savings. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Clip the $20 coupon and apply code "5L8HUOHK" to save $105. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8+128GB SSD drops to $194.92 ($85 off) via the $15 coupon and same code above.
- 8+512GB SSD drops to $269.92 ($90 off) via the code above.
- 5th gen. Intel Core i3-5005U Broadwell 2.0GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
Clip the $7 off coupon and apply code "LOVEBEELINK" to get this discount. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuri Shop via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3450 1.10GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: T34-M
Use coupon code "LDLT549" to take $492 off. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p1c3503b
It's under $100 list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 up to 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 16GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3671w10ph2097
That's $472 off and the best deal we've seen on this popular build since February. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
Save on a variety of 8th- and 10th-Generation Intel i7 laptops from Dell, including 2-in-1's, touchscreens, and their premium XPS line, with prices starting from $630. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot! warranty applies.
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 27" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K UHD IPS display
- 60Hz refresh rate
- adjustable stand
- Model: S2721QS
Save on select laptops, backpacks, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register