Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dell Small Business · 14 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 9th-Gen i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 256GB SSD
$499 $999
free shipping

Up until Black Friday, we'd not seen this build drop below $599. It's now $499 off. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 14 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desktops Dell Small Business Dell
Core i5 Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register