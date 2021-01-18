New
Dell Technologies · 45 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 10th-gen. i3 Desktop PC
$399 $713
free shipping

It's $314 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 45 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i3 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register