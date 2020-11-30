New
Dell Technologies · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 3000 10th-Gen. i7 Desktop w/ 512GB SSD
$649 $1,284
free shipping

That's $635 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • DVD/RW drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i7 Cyber Monday Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register