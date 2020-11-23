That's a savings of $541 off the list price for this newly released model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a savings of at least $162 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
It's $150 under list, $21 under our mention from a month ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE40DESK" to save an extra 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex desktops priced $399 or more while also bagging free shipping. Additionally, coupon code "SAVE30DELL" nets a 30% discount off any other item. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 7050 Kaby Lake i5 MFF Desktop PC for $341 after coupon code ($228 off).
That's a $42 drop in a month, $100 off, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-10100 3.60GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save big on a variety of configurations and models, from top brands including HP, Dell, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the refurb HP 8200 Sandy Bridge i5 Small Form Factor Desktop for $159.99.
- Warranty information is available on individual product pages.
It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $315 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- This features a recently-released 11th-generation Intel Tiger Lake processor
- 11th generation Intel i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell released many of its Black Friday discounts on laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors weeks before the big day. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
It's $532 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav155w10p1c5104bf
It's $108 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U CPU (no info available)
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $220 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $599.99. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 4-port USB 3.0 hub and DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
- height-, pivot-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
- Model: U2417H
Sign In or Register