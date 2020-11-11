New
Dell Technologies · 37 mins ago
Dell Vostro 3000 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop
$499 $999
free shipping

It's $500 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

Features
  • Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops Dell Technologies Dell
Core i5 Black Friday Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register