- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Dell MS116 wired mouse
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
Take 15% off with coupon code "2RWY9WBN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuri-Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Celeron N3450 1.1GHz Apollo Lake quad-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Model: T34-M
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Intel Pentium Gold G6400 4.0GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $276 under list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $564 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU.
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav153w10p2c3006
It's $584 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv145w10p2c3003tpcmdb
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $805 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Save on a selection of Dell and Alienware desktops, laptops, and all-in-one computers. Shop Now at Dell Home
- $50 off $499 via EXTRA50
- $100 off $999 via EXTRA100
- $150 off $1,499 via EXTRA150
- Pictured is the Dell XPS 13 10th-Gen. Core i3 13.3" Laptop for $715.39 via "EXTRA50" ($135 off).
It's $491 under list price, and a $20 drop since last week. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $305 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Tiger Lake 4.1GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p2c4001
