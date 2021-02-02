New
Dell Vostro 3000 10th-Gen i7 Desktop PC w/ 512GB SSD
$749 $1,284
It's $535 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies

  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
