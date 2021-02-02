It's $535 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- DVD/RW drive
- Model: cav5880w10ps04b5
That's $922 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-10700 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, & 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save on 13 laptops and 2 desktops. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Dell Inspiron 15 3593 10th Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $520 ($280 less than new).
It's $139 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10400 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on desktops, laptops, monitors, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 17t 11th Gen i7 17.3" Laptop for $649.99 ($150 off)
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
Apply coupon code "SneakPeek9" to save $600 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 32GB RAM, 1TB SDD, and 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90Q80005US
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron 4205U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
It's $130 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) HD display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
For Amex cardholders, knock an extra 10% off with coupon code "STAND4SMALL". Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- It applies to PCs, servers, and electronics.
- It stacks with select promotions.
- It can be used up to five times per account.
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 14 5402 11th-Gen. i5 14" Laptop for $566 after coupon ($647 off)
It's $261 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10100 3.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smx8490w10ph670p3
Apply code "2021FEBDEAL2" to get this deal. Prices start at $549 after discount. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $327 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) InfinityEdge display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $110 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's a savings of $150 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Order online to pickup at select locations.
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
Sign In or Register