Dell Vostro 15 Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$469 $1,127
Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.

  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX130 2GB GPU
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Code "BIZLT469"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
