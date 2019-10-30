New
Dell Small Business · 1 hr ago
Dell Vostro 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$1,099 $1,999
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: cav157w10pc1004
