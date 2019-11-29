Open Offer in New Tab
Dell Small Business
Dell Vostro 15 7590 Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$819 $822
free shipping

It's the cheapest build we've seen from the Vostro 15 7590 series and at $822 off list, is massively discounted for a recently-released laptop. Buy Now at Dell Small Business

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics card
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
