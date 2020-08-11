It's a $792 drop from list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics card
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Published 8/11/2020
Verified 8/12/2020
It's $220 under list price.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U 1.8GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3590-7848BLK
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's a low by $154.
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $462 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot!
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.)
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
It's the best price we could find by $83.
- It's back in stock on August 20.
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's a $48 drop from our December mention, $1,299 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QD001TUS
That's $544 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 7200rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $431 under list price.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $31.
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
That's a savings of $620 off the list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 1 year limited warranty provided by distributor.
- 6th-Gen. Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Window 10 Pro 64-bit
