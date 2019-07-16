New
Dell Vostro 15 7590 9th-Gen Coffee Lake i7 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$999 $1,999
free shipping

Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 7590 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $999 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-Backlit Display
  • NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
